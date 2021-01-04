TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ 063 FPUS54 KAMA 040851 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 TXZ012-017-050115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ317-050115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ002-050115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ007-050115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ003-050115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ008-050115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ004-050115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ009-050115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ005-050115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ010-050115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ011-050115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ016-050115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ013-050115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ018-050115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ014-050115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ019-050115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ015-050115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ020-050115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 251 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$