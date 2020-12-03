TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

_____

137 FPUS54 KAMA 031018

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

TXZ017-040115-

Randall-

Including the city of Canyon

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ012-040115-

Potter-

Including the city of Amarillo

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-040115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-040115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-040115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-040115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-040115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-040115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-040115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-040115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-040115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-040115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-040115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-040115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-040115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-040115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-040115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-040115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-040115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

418 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather