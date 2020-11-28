TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
TXZ012-017-290115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light snow
likely in the morning. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ317-290115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light rain and
light snow likely in the morning. Chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ002-290115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and light
snow early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the
morning. Light rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ007-290115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light
snow likely in the morning. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ003-290115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ008-290115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain, thunderstorms and light
snow early in the morning, then light rain likely and chance of
light snow in the morning. Light rain in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ004-290115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the morning. Rain likely and slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ009-290115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning. Rain likely and slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ005-290115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ010-290115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ011-290115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light
snow and light rain likely in the morning. Chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ016-290115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light snow and
light rain likely in the morning. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ013-290115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Chance of light rain and light snow early in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ018-290115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of light snow through
the day. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-290115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
thunderstorms and light snow early in the morning, then rain
likely and chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ019-290115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
thunderstorms and light snow early in the morning, then rain
likely and chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-290115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ020-290115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of
light snow in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
