TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
581 FPUS54 KAMA 250915
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
TXZ012-017-260115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ317-260115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ002-260115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ007-260115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ003-260115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ008-260115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ004-260115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ009-260115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ005-260115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ010-260115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ011-260115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ016-260115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ013-260115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-260115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ014-260115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ019-260115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ015-260115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ020-260115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
315 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather