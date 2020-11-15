TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
_____
055 FPUS54 KAMA 150917
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
TXZ012-017-160115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-160115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-160115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ007-160115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-160115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-160115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-160115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-160115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ005-160115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-160115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-160115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-160115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-160115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ018-160115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-160115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-160115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-160115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-160115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather