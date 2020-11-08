TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
283 FPUS54 KAMA 080922
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
322 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
