TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

878 FPUS54 KAMA 190825

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

325 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather