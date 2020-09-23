TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

207 FPUS54 KAMA 230742

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

TXZ012-017-240115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-240115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-240115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-240115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ003-240115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ008-240115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ004-240115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ009-240115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ005-240115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ010-240115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ011-240115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-240115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-240115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ018-240115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-240115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ019-240115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-240115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-240115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather