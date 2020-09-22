TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
TXZ012-017-230115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Haze in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Haze in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
247 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
