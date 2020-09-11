TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

529 FPUS54 KAMA 110717

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

TXZ012-017-120115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-120115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ002-120115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ007-120115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ003-120115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ008-120115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ004-120115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-120115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ005-120115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ010-120115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ011-120115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ016-120115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-120115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-120115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ014-120115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ019-120115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ015-120115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ020-120115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

217 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

