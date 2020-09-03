TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
552 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
