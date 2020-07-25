TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
236 FPUS54 KAMA 250802
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
TXZ012-017-260115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-260115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-260115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-260115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-260115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-260115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ004-260115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-260115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-260115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-260115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-260115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-260115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-260115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-260115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-260115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ019-260115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-260115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-260115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
302 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather