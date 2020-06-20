TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

101 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

