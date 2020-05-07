TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

_____

820 FPUS54 KAMA 070903

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

403 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather