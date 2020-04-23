TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

383 FPUS54 KAMA 230918

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

TXZ012-017-240115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-240115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ002-240115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-240115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-240115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-240115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ004-240115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-240115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ005-240115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ010-240115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-240115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-240115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-240115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ018-240115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-240115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ019-240115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-240115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-240115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

418 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

