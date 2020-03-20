TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-200915-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-200915-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-200915-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ003-200915-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-200915-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ004-200915-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ009-200915-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ005-200915-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-200915-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-200915-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-200915-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-200915-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-200915-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-200915-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-200915-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-200915-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-200915-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

314 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

