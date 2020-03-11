TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

_____

367 FPUS54 KAMA 110830

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

TXZ012-017-120115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-120115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-317-120115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-019-120115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-020-120115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

330 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather