TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
333 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
