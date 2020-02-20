TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

482 FPUS54 KAMA 200936

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

TXZ012-017-210200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ317-210200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ002-210200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ007-210200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ003-210200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ008-210200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ004-210200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ009-210200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

$$

TXZ005-210200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ010-210200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ011-210200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ016-210200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ013-210200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ018-210200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ014-210200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ019-210200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ015-210200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ020-210200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

336 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain or light

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

