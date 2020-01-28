TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
752 FPUS54 KAMA 280942
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
TXZ012-017-290200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the morning.
Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-290200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the morning.
Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-290200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
rain in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ007-290200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
rain in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-290200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-290200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow and light rain
in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ004-290200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs
around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-290200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow and light rain in the morning, then a chance
of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-290200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
and light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-290200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow and light rain in the morning, then a chance
of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-290200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ016-290200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-290200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow and light rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-290200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and light snow
in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-290200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light snow and light rain in the morning, then a chance
of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ019-290200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-290200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance
of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ020-290200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
342 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance
of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather