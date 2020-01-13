TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

792 FPUS54 KAMA 130957

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

TXZ012-017-140115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-140115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-140115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-140115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-140115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-140115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-140115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-140115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-140115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-140115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-140115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-140115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-140115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-140115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-140115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-140115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-140115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-140115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

357 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

02

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather