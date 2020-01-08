TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

226 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

