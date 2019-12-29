TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

802 FPUS54 KAMA 290925

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

TXZ012-017-300200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-300200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ002-300200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-300200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-300200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-300200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ004-300200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-300200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ005-300200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-300200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ011-300200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-300200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-300200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-300200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-300200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ019-300200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-300200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-300200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

325 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

