TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
472 FPUS54 KAMA 270919
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
TXZ012-017-280230-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ317-280230-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ002-280230-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ007-280230-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ003-280230-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ008-280230-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ004-280230-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ009-280230-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ005-280230-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ010-280230-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible freezing rain,
thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then light rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ011-280230-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms
and freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ016-280230-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ013-280230-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ018-280230-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ014-280230-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ019-280230-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ015-280230-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ020-280230-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
319 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then light rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
