TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

042 FPUS54 KAMA 160842

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

TXZ012-017-170115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-170115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-170115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-170115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-170115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-170115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-170115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-170115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-170115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-170115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-170115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-170115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-170115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-170115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-170115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-170115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-170115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-170115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

