TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
40. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
