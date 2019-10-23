TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Windy. Much colder.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Breezy. Much colder.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

