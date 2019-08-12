TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
TXZ012-017-130115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ317-130115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ002-130115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ007-130115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ003-130115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ008-130115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ004-130115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ009-130115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ005-130115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ010-130115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ011-130115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ016-130115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ013-130115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ018-130115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ014-130115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ019-130115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ015-130115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ020-130115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
302 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
