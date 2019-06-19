TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

UPDATED WEATHER AND EXPIRED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

TXZ012-017-191530-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ013-191530-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ018-317-191530-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ014-019-191530-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ015-020-191530-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

103 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

