TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
590 FPUS54 KAMA 260903
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
TXZ012-017-270115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ317-270115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ002-270115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ007-270115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-270115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ008-270115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ004-270115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ009-270115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-270115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-270115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-270115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ016-270115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ013-270115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ018-270115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ014-270115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ019-270115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ015-270115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ020-270115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
403 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather