TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
334 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
