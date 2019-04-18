TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

254 FPUS54 KAMA 180816

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

TXZ012-017-190130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-190130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-317-190130-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-019-190130-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-020-190130-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

316 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

