TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019
_____
699 FPUS54 KAMA 120835
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
TXZ012-017-130145-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-130145-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then light
rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ002-130145-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ007-130145-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ003-130145-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-130145-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then light snow likely and chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ004-130145-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-130145-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then light
rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ005-130145-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow likely in the afternoon.
Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-130145-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow. Colder. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-130145-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ016-130145-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.
Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-130145-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow in the morning, then light
rain and light snow likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ018-130145-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow. Breezy, colder. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ014-130145-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow. Breezy, colder. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow and light rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-130145-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow. Breezy, colder. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ015-130145-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain and light snow. Breezy, colder. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-130145-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
335 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Light rain. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather