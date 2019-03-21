TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

521 FPUS54 KAMA 210835

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

TXZ012-017-220130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ317-220130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ002-220130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-220130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-220130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-220130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-220130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-220130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-220130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-220130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ011-220130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-220130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ013-220130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ018-220130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ014-220130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ019-220130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ015-220130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-220130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

