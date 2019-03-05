TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

223 FPUS54 KAMA 050948

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

TXZ012-017-060200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-060200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-060200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-060200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-060200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-060200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-060200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-060200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-060200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-060200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-060200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-060200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-060200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-060200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-060200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-060200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-060200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-060200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

348 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather