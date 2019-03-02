TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

TXZ012-017-030115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet with possible freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 16. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ317-030115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ002-030115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow, light sleet likely and chance of

light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow likely after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

around 9. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs around 19. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-030115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain, light

freezing rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ003-030115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around

19. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-030115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

snow and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then light snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 13. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-030115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 12. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around

20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

6. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill readings 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-030115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light snow

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 12. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-030115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening,

then light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around

11. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around

20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

3. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-030115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light snow

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 12. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-030115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ016-030115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 17. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-030115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 14. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-030115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17. East winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-030115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 13. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-030115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then

a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 15. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-030115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light snow

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-030115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

352 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

