TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
TXZ012-017-021415-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 14. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below
to 5 above zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 6. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 10 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ317-021415-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 9. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ002-021415-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of light
freezing rain in the evening, then light snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 6.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
2. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to
15 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 8.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ007-021415-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet likely in the evening, then light snow likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around
8. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 1. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 5 below to 15 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to
15 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ003-021415-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light freezing
rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 8. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 1 below to 11 below zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
2. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 9.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ008-021415-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around
9. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 1. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 5 below to 15 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to
15 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ004-021415-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 9. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind
chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
2. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ009-021415-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around
10. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows near zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to
16 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ005-021415-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows
around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 10.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill
readings 1 below to 11 below zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
1. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ010-021415-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the evening, then light snow and light freezing
rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch.
Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around
11. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 1. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 6 below to 16 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to
16 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ011-021415-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 9 below to 1 above zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ016-021415-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 6. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ013-021415-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around
11. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 2. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 4 below to 14 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill
readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ018-021415-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet. Lows around 14.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ014-021415-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain,
light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 1. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill
readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ019-021415-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and
light sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 6. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ015-021415-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain,
light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 4. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill
readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ020-021415-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
346 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain,
light sleet and light snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 7. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
