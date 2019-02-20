TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
Updated to remove temporal wording and pops rest of tonight
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with light rain likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with light snow likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light rain and light snow likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and light
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with light rain likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with light rain and light snow likely
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow likely in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then light rain and light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then light rain and light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then light rain likely and chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1236 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
