TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

375 FPUS54 KAMA 180932

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ012-017-190115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 16.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-190115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ001-190115-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ006-190115-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-190115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 8. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-190115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-190115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow and light rain. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-190115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs around 30. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-190115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-190115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs around 30. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-190115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

chance of light snow and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of light

freezing drizzle and light snow after midnight. Lows around 16.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-190115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light freezing

drizzle in the morning, then light snow likely and chance of

light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-190115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 14.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-190115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 15.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-190115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-190115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight

chance of light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 19.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-190115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 19.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-190115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 18.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-190115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 19. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-190115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

332 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light freezing drizzle in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 18. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

