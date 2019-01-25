TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

622 FPUS54 KAMA 250923

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ012-017-260130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-260130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-260130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ007-260130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-260130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ008-260130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-260130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-260130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-260130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-260130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ011-260130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ016-260130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ013-260130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-260130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-260130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-260130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-260130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ020-260130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather