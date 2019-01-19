TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

UPDATED TO EXPIRE WIND ADVISORY IN SE TEXAS PANHANDLE

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

603 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

