TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

093 FPUS54 KAMA 130951

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

TXZ012-017-140200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-140200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-140200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-140200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-140200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-140200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-140200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-140200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-140200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-140200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-140200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-140200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-140200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-140200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-140200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-140200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-140200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-140200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

351 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

