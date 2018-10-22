TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 50.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
428 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
