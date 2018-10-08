TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10
mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms and scattered rain
showers in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and
isolated rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
