TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

680 FPUS54 KAMA 081941 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10

mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms and scattered rain

showers in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

241 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather