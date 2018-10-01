TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
_____
617 FPUS54 KAMA 010749
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
TXZ012-017-020115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ317-020115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ002-020115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ007-020115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ003-020115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ008-020115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ004-020115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ009-020115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ005-020115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ010-020115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ011-020115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ016-020115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ013-020115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ018-020115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ014-020115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ019-020115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ015-020115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ020-020115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
249 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
_____
