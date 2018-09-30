TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ012-017-011315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-011315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ002-011315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ007-011315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-011315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-011315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-011315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-011315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-011315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-011315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-011315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-011315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-011315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-011315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-011315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-011315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-011315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-011315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

253 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

