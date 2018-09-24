TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

567 FPUS54 KAMA 240923

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ012-017-250115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-250115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ002-250115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-250115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-250115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-250115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-250115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-250115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-250115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-250115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-250115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-250115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ018-250115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-250115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ019-250115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-250115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-250115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

423 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

