TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

_____

635 FPUS54 KAMA 222020

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

TXZ012-017-231315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

320 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-231315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

320 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather