TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ317-170130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ002-170130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ007-170130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ003-170130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ008-170130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ004-170130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ009-170130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ005-170130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ010-170130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ011-170130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ016-170130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ013-170130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ018-170130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ014-170130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ019-170130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ015-170130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ020-170130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
316 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
