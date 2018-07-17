TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

847 FPUS54 KAMA 170950

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

TXZ012-017-180115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-180115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ002-180115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-180115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-180115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-180115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-180115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-180115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ005-180115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ010-180115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ011-180115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-180115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-180115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ018-180115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-180115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ019-180115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ015-180115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ020-180115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

450 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather